Rich tributes paid to NTR

VISAKHAPATNAM

18 January 2022 18:43 IST

TDP leaders recall his services to the State

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) leaders and workers paid rich tributes to party founder and former Chief Minister N.T. Rama Rao by garlanding his statue and raising slogans hailing him on his death anniversary, on Beach Road here on Tuesday.

Former Minister Ganta Srinivasa Rao described NTR as a symbol of ‘the pride of Telugus’, who rode to power within nine months of forming the party. He was the first Chief Minister to give women a share in the family property, he said.

Mr. Srinivasa Rao also recalled NTR encouraging youngsters to join politics and his concern for the poor. TDP president N. Chandrababu Naidu was continuing in his footsteps and striving to achieve his ideals, he added.

TDP Parliamentary District president Palla Srinivasa Rao recalled the contribution of NTR for the welfare of weaker sections. The party founder’s contribution to the progress of the State would be taken to the people, he added.

Replying to a query from a journalist, Mr. Ganta Srinivasa Rao said that there was still a lot of time for the 2024 general elections. The party has a high-level committee to decide on the way forward in the next elections, he added.

Blood donation camp

Later, a memorial meet was held at the TDP office at Ram Nagar in the city. A blood donation camp was also organised by the TDP Visakhapatnam South Constituency wing.