Rich tributes paid to Mekapati Goutham Reddy

Dignitaries recall the yeomen services rendered by the Minister

Yeoman services rendered by Information and Technology Minister Mekapati Goutham Reddy during his maiden term were recalled by dignitaries as his funeral rites were performed at Udayagiri in Nellore district on Thursday.

Advisor to State government (Public Affairs) Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy described Goutham Reddy as a soft-spoken person who had won the hearts of people during his short stint as a Minister.

The untimely death of Goutham Reddy was an irreparable loss to the State and the YSR Congress Party, which, he had strengthened since he plunged into active politics in 2014, said Mr. Ramakrishna Reddy while taking part in the ‘Uttarakriya’ at the Mekapatti Rajmohan Reddy Institute of Technology and Science.

Deputy Chief Minister K. Narayana Swamy, Ministers Balineni Srinivasa Reddy, P. Anil Kumar Yadav and Peddireddi Ramachandra Reddy, MPs Vemireddy Prabhakar Reddy and Adala Prabhakar Reddy and MLAs Anam Ramanarayana Reddy, K. Sanjeeviah, V. Varaprasad, Nallapareddy Prasanna Kumar Reddy and Ramireddy Pratap Kumar Reddy and District Collector K.V.N. Chakaradhar Babu were among those who paid homage to the departed Minister on the occasion.