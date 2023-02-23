ADVERTISEMENT

Rich tapestry of Sindhi culture to be showcased

February 23, 2023 11:04 pm | Updated 11:04 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau

The Cultural Centre of Vijayawada at Mogulrajpuram in Vijayawada city will host a unique programme that aims to propagate the Sindhi culture, on February 24.

Event organiser from city Neelam Asrani said the objective was to promote diversity and inclusive culture. The programme, scheduled to commence at 4.30 p.m. would include storytelling, dance and music besides showcasing some traditional Sindi food, which would be on offer for nominal price.

Saaz Aggarwal, a Pune-based writer would deliver a talk on Sindh, an island with a crossroad of trade and a place of multi-faith harmony. Her recently-released book “Losing Home, Finding Home” would be available for purchase on discount at the venue.

