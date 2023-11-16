Rich heritage, cultural values will get India ‘superpower’ tag: speakers at national seminar in Tirupati

November 16, 2023 07:57 pm | Updated 07:57 pm IST - TIRUPATI

Speakers at the national seminar titled ‘Transformation of Bharat as Vishwa Guru’ at Sri Venkateswara University here on Thursday said India would become a ‘superpower’ owing to its rich heritage, culture and family values. The event was jointly organised by Akhil Bharatiya Rashtriya Saikshik Mahasangh (ABRSM) and Voice of Tirupati Academics.

Vice-chancellor of Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU-New Delhi) Santishree D. Pandit spoke about the country’s avowed stance of ‘Vasudaiva Kutumbakam’ (universal family) and explained how the country embraced those who came to India due to famines and conflicts elsewhere around the globe.

Vice-chancellor of Sri Venkateswara University K. Raja Reddy said India had all the possibilities and qualifications to become the ‘Vishwa Guru’, recalling the manner in which it had impressed other nations during the G-20 Summit by showcasing its rich past.

ABRSM national co-event secretary Gunta Laxman termed India the only country that did not invade or occupy any other nation, indicating its commitment towards fostering peace and tolerance. State president Y.V. Rami Reddy, Voice of Tirupati Academics convenor M. Rajasekhar and ABRSM’s TTD institutions convenor M. Padmavathamma participated in the event. Around 300 faculty members working in national and State universities and colleges attended the seminar.

