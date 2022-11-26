Rich cultural fare marks Samskruthika Sambaraalu in Guntur Zone

November 26, 2022 10:57 pm | Updated 10:58 pm IST - GUNTUR

“In order to preserve the unique Telugu tradition and cultural heritage as well as for the development of arts and artistes across the State, we are conducting Jagananna Swarnotsava Samskruthika Sambaraalu competitions,” said R.K. Roja, Minister for Tourism and Culture, on the concluding day of the celebrations in Guntur zone on Saturday.

The winners were declared in 18 cultural activities, 10 in solo category and eight in group category with a prize money of ₹10,000 and ₹25,000 respectively, at the zonal level.

The competitions are being held in four Zones — Tirupati, Guntur, Rajahmundry and Visakhapatnam. “We have successfully organised the event first at Mahati Kalakshetram, Tirupati for the artistes from Nellore, Tirupati, Chittoor, Annamayya, YSR Kadapa, Sathya Sai, Anantapur, Nandyala and Kurnool districts from Nov. 19 to 21. Currently, we are holding it at Sri Venkateswara Vignan Mandir, Guntur for those from Prakasam, Palnadu, Bapatla, Guntur, N.T.R. and Krishna districts,” she said.

Sri Venkateswara Anam Kalakendram, Rajamahendravaram would host the event for the artistes from Eluru, East Godavari, West Godavari, Konaseema and Kakinada districts from Nov. 29 to Dec. 1 and VUDA Children’s Theatre, Visakhapatnam for those from Anakapalli, Visakhapatnam, Alluri Sitaramaraju, Manyam, Vizianagaram and Srikakulam districts from Dec. 13 to 15.

The winners would participate in the State-level competitions to be conducted on Dec. 19 and 20 at Vijayawada, the Minister said.

“The purpose of the programme is not only to identify artistes in the State, but also to ensure that they receive government scheme benefits and get opportunities to participate in government programmes, besides helping them to apply for subsidies meant for them,” Ms. Roja said.