Rice to be sold at low prices at special counters in Vijayawada Rythu Bazaars

Each person will be given up to 10 kg, sona masoori available at ₹49 a kg, says Collector

July 15, 2023 08:37 pm | Updated 08:37 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Collector S. Dilli Rao and Joint Collector P. Sampath Kumar at the special rice counter inaugurated at the Rythu Bazaar in Krishnalanka in Vijayawada on Saturday.

Collector S. Dilli Rao and Joint Collector P. Sampath Kumar at the special rice counter inaugurated at the Rythu Bazaar in Krishnalanka in Vijayawada on Saturday. | Photo Credit: G.N. Rao

NTR district Collector S. Dilli Rao and Joint Collector P. Sampath Kumar inaugurated a special rice counter at the Rythu Bazaar in Krishnalanka of Vijayawada on Saturday.

Mr. Dilli Rao said that the special rice counters were set up in the Rythu Bazaars to provide rice at the lowest prices to the citizens. All types of rice would be sold at the special counters in all the seven Rythu Bazaars in the city in collaboration with the rice millers’ association, he said.

Each person would be given up to 10 kg of rice at the lowest prices. A kg of sona masoori rice would be sold for ₹49 at the Rythu Bazaars as against ₹56 in the open market, he said.

He said tomatoes were also being sold at a subsidised price of ₹50 a kg, and so far 200 quintals were sold. Other items such as dal and oil would also be made available soon, he added.

