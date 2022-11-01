Millers cheating farmers during paddy procurement in Andhra Pradesh, say vigilance officials

The list of beneficiaries and toll-fee helpline number 14400 are not displayed at some RBKs, say vigilance and enforcement officials. | Photo Credit: File photo

Rice millers are cheating farmers during procurement of paddy in many villages even as the officials of Rythu Bharosa Kendras (RBKs) are monitoring the process, Vigilance and Enforcement official have said.

Many farmers are also accusing the millers of collecting excess paddy, citing poor quality produce or some other reasons.

“Rice millers have been found collecting five to six kg extra paddy per 100-kg bag from farmers. Inquiry has revealed that millers are telling farmers that the paddy is not of good quality and that the presence of moisture content in the produce is high,” said the Vigilance and Enforcement (V&E) officials, who visited some RBKs.

The officials have found that millers are collecting excess paddy, citing presence of stones, broken grains and high moisture content at Bogapuram RBK, Rayanapadu in NTR district and Palevela of Konaseema District, said Director General, Vigilance and Enforcement, Shankha Brata Bagchi.

The government has set up 10,778 RBKs across the State to help farmers for supply of seed, fertilizers and pesticides, and give the necessary inputs to the agriculture, aquaculture and horticulture farmers and take the stocks from them. Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has launched helpline number 14400 to prevent corruption.

The e-KYC process was not completed in some RBKs and fertilizers were not being supplied to farmers as per their demand. “Farmers are visiting the RBKs in big numbers and the attendance of the staff is good. However, the services at the RBKs need to be improved. The Agriculture Advisory Board meetings should be conducted as per the schedule,” Mr. Bagchi said.

Further, Internet facility was not available at some RBKs, while some other RBKs did not have the necessary gunny bags. Procurement of crops other than paddy has not begun at Vantlamamidi village in Alluri Sitharama Raju district and at Ananthapuram village in Nellore district, the V&E officials said.

“The list of beneficiaries was not displayed at many RBKs and toll-fee helpline number 14400 was not displayed at some centres,” the DG said.