Rice mafia at Kakinada-based ports will be exposed, says Civil Supplies Minister Nadendla Manohar

The Minister directs officials to prepare a draft proposal for supply of more commodities to fisherfolk through the PDS

Published - June 28, 2024 07:51 pm IST - KAKINADA

T Appala Naidu
T. Appala Naidu
Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs Minister Nadendla Manohar at a review meeting in Kakinada on Friday.

Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs Minister Nadendla Manohar on June 28 (Friday) alleged that the rice mafia, which had thrived over the past few years at the two Kakinada-based ports — government-run anchorage port and Kakinada Sea Port Limited — would soon be exposed.

In his maiden review meeting with the Civil Supplies and Agriculture officials here, Mr. Manohar alleged, “Rice meant for supply through the Public Distribution System (PDS) was procured by the mafia from across the State and routed to Kakinada for export by sea route. The rice mafia that looted crores of rupees will soon be exposed.”

Accompanied by Civil Supplies Corporation Vice-Chairman G. Veerapandian, Mr. Manohar reviewed the rice trade practices, major issues of farmers and reforms needed in the civil supplies system.

Mismatch in stock

“The civil supplies wing has been paralysed. The previous government borrowed ₹36,300 crore on behalf of the Civil Supplies Department. It, however, it did not clear ₹1,600 crore dues to the farmers. There are 251 Mandal Level Stock (MLS) points. There is mismatch in statistics and the stock at 189 MLS points. Cases will be registered against those responsible for the custody of the stock of commodities,” said Mr. Manohar. 

On extending civil supplies coverage for various sections of society, Mr. Manohar directed the officials to prepare a draft proposal for supply of more commodities to the fisherfolk through the existing PDS.

The Minister also took stock of the status of applications received for new ration cards and requests for split of families on ration cards.

Dismayed at the number of tenant farmers in the Godavari region, Mr. Manohar raised doubts over the data. In 2019, at least 79% of the farmers were under tenancy in East Godavari district. However, the number of tenant farmers fell as per the data of the Crop Cultivator Rights Cards (CCRC).

Rice millers warned

Referring to the procurement of paddy in Kharif-2023 and Rabi-2024, Mr. Manohar directed the officials to submit a detailed report on the supply of poor quality gunnysacks and instances of cheating by the rice millers while recording moisture level during paddy procurement.

“Action will be initiated against the rice millers who cheated farmers during the paddy procurement. Fresh complaints pertaining to paddy procurement have also been received at the district level,” said Mr. Manohar.

The Minister also inspected the godowns of various commodities and rice stock points during his visit on the day.

Kakinada MP T. Uday Srinivas, MLAs V. Venkateswara Rao (Kakinada City) and Pantam Nanaji (Kakinada Rural), and district Collector Shan Mohan Sagili were present.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh / state politics / Agriculture

