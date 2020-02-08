Rice cards will be given on saturation basis: Minister

The government is keen on giving rice ration cards on a saturation basis, Minister for Civil Supplies Kodali Sri Venkateswara Rao (Nani) has said.

In a press release here on Saturday, Mr. Rao said that it would be a continuous process starting from April.

The cards would be issued within five days of making an application at the ward and village secretariats during the Spandana programme that would be held every day.

“The rice cards are not linked to pension, fee reimbursement, Aarogyasri, or any other scheme,” the Minister said.

The rice card holders were identified by the ward and village volunteers in the ‘YSR Navasakam’ survey, and a social audit was done to ensure that the cards did not end up in the hands of ineligible persons.

The list of selected beneficiaries would be displayed at the secretariats and things would be finalised after duly taking any objections and pleas into account.

Of the 1,47,23,567 white ration card - holders, 10 lakh were not taking rice and a large number of others were found to be ineligible to possess the cards.

‘Focus is on quality’

The focus of the government was to distribute quality rice.

The rice, which was given under the PDS during the TDP rule, was unfit for consumption, he said. As a consequence, a substantial quantity of rice used to be sold by the card-holders against norms, the Minister added.