Rice being given by govt. is not of much use, say Vijayawada flood victims

Flood victims living in YSR Colony and Ajith Singh Nagar said the 25 kg rice being distributed to them is not of much use as it is PDS/ration rice.

Out of the 10 families that The Hindu spoke to, two families said they were using the rice given to them last week. The government started distributing essential commodities to the flood victims in Vijayawada and its surrounding areas from September 6. Along with 25 kg rice, the government is distributing onions, potatoes, lentils, cooking oil, sugar, biscuits, noodles and milk.

“While we have got all 10 commodities and are using them too, we have kept aside the rice sack as it is PDS rice. We used to have PDS rice long ago, but my children are not used to eating it,” said Balayya, an auto-rickshaw driver from Block 151 in YSR Colony.

A woman, Lakshmi, who sells flowers in Kaleswara Rao market, said they sold the rice sack to others, while another woman, Sivamma, from KL Rao Colony in Ajith Singh Nagar, said they are using the rice they had bought earlier and not what was given to them by the government. “We have not cooked the rice yet. It cannot be had as it is, but can be used to make dosa,” Ms. Sivamma said.

In the same colony, Nagendramma, an elderly woman living with her husband, said they are consuming the rice because they do not have a choice. She said both her sons have died, and that both of them have difficulty walking. “We used to eat it when we were young and working. Now, whatever we are given, we eat that,” she said.

Some others, who do not want to waste the rice given by the government, said they are mixing it with the rice they have at home.

CPI(M) leader Ch. Babu Rao said the rice, too, is packed in a way that looks similar to the packaging of fine quality rice. “But it is PDS rice that is being supplied to people. The State government should understand that maintaining quality of food is extremely important in such times as many people have lost everything. Some of them are eating the PDS rice as they do not have any alternative,” he said, adding that the supply of free food packets have come to a halt from Wednesday.