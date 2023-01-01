Rice being distributed free of cost to beneficiaries covered under National Food Security Act in Andhra Pradesh  

January 01, 2023 06:14 pm | Updated 06:14 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Government of Andhra Pradesh is providing rice to the beneficiaries covered under the National Food Security Act (NFSA) and also to the non-NFSA card- holders free of cost with effect from January 1, 2023.

This follows the decision of the Central government to supply free food grains to all NFSA beneficiaries such as Antyodaya Anna Yojana (AAY) and Priority Household (PHH) persons for one year, from January 1 to December 31, 2023.

Relevant guidelines have been issued by the Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution.

The Centre has also decided to distribute rice on non-NFSA cards too free of cost, according to a press release by Civil Supplies Commissioner H. Arun Kumar.

He has instructed the District Collectors to take steps for the smooth distribution of free rice under the Public Distribution System (PDS) to the PHH and AAY households from January 1.

The Collectors have also been told to distribute red gram and sugar as per the existing subsidised prices and scales, and sensitise the fair price (FP) shop dealers, card-holders and field functionaries about free rice distribution and to display the information on notice boards at prominent places at the FP shops, indicating the scale and rates of commodities (duly showing the rate of rice as zero).

Customers can lodge complaints, if any, through the call centre number 1967, or toll-free number 18004250082, to get their grievances redressed.

Criminal action warned

Mr. Arun Kumar says that criminal action will be taken and penalties imposed as per the A.P. State Targeted Public Distribution System (Control) Order, 2018, if any rice cardholder / others resort to resale / purchase of the commodities drawn under PDS either from card-holders or from the FP shop dealers, any middleman or other source with the collusion of FP shop dealers and others involved in the PDS supply chain.