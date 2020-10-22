RGUKT told to conduct CET

The State government has asked Rajiv Gandhi University of Knowledge Technologies (RGUKT) to hold a Common Entrance Test (CET) to various courses offered by it for the 2020-21 academic year. The admissions are done based on the students’ marks in Secondary School Certificate (SSC) exams. But this year, the Board of Secondary Education could not conduct the examinations scheduled to beheld in March, due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Selection process

As there are no marks available to prepare the merit list, the RGUKT has been told to conduct a Common Entrance Test, based on the SSC syllabus to determine the merit of the applicants.

In a G.O. released to this effect, Special Chief Secretary (Department of Higher Education) Satish Chandra asked RGUKT Chancellor K.C. Reddy to conduct the entrance test.