RGUKT to promote 15,000 students of four campuses to next class

The management of Rajiv Gandhi University of Knowledge Technologies (RGUKT) will promote the PUC-1 and E-1 to E-3 students of Nuzvid, R.K. Valley, Srikakulam and Ongole campuses, in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.

However, online examinations will be conducted for Pre-University Course-2 (PUC-2) and Engineering-4 (E-4) students in multiple choice question paper mode. Students have been requested not to believe false news and information being spread through various social media groups, said RGUKT Chancellor K.C. Reddy.

About 20,000 students are pursuing six-year integrated course in six streams — Computer Science, Electronics and Communication, Mechanical, Metallurgy, Civil and Chemical Engineering — in four campuses in Andhra Pradesh.

In wake of the global health emergency, RGUKT suspended classes and declared holidays. Recently, the management started conducting online classes for the students. Education Minister Adimulapu Suresh reviewed the situation with the university officials and discussed about promoting students, conducting online classes and on the next academic year.

Governing council meet

Nuzvid IIIT Director S.S.S.V. Gopala Raju said the issued would be discussed in the governing council and academic council, which are likely to meet on July 8.

“There are about 1,000 E-4 and 2,000 PUC-2 students on Nuzvid campus, and an equal number in R.K. Valley. The modalities for conducting online and practical examinations will be worked out in the governing council,” Prof. Raju said.

Prof. Reddy said that online examinations for other classes (E-1 to E-3) would be conducted on their respective campuses after the situation returned to normal. “Authenticated information will be communicated for all the students through official website or emails of RGUKT when the examinations schedule is announced,” the Chancellor said.

Laptops have been given to all the RGUKT students and students could appear for online exams from home. The Examination Cell, technical team, faculty and lab officials are preparing to conduct the examinations online, the university officials said.