RGUKT to open campuses for students from August 21

Online classes and examinations to continue

The State government has decided to reopen all the four campuses of the Rajiv Gandhi University of Knowledge Technologies (RGUKT) from August 21 in a staggered way. The PUC-2 students who were admitted in the 2020-21 academic year would be called to the campuses first.

The students should report to their respective campuses on August 21 and 22 in batches as per the schedule that they will receive from their respective campuses, said a statement issued by university Vice-Chancellor K. Hemachandra Reddy.

The on-campus classes will start from August 23 and the university will notify the dates of commencement of class for other batches, depending on the COVID-19 situation. Online classes and examinations for other students will continue.

All precautionary measures will be taken for COVID-19 while students are in the campus. The standard operating procedures (SOPs) are already in place detailing every minute issue relating to the pandemic. Parents have been advised to ensure that students who tested positive for COVID-19 in the last one month and students with signs of the virus infection are not sent to the campuses.

Every student will undergo thermal scanning at the entrance gate and again before entering the hostel rooms allotted to them. Two students will be accommodated in a room that was shared by four or six earlier.

Doctors will regularly monitor the health of the students. Classes will be scheduled at different times to ensure social distancing and every student will be attached to a faculty who will act as a mentor.