Andhra Pradesh

RGUKT surrenders security officer for ‘harassing’ women

more-in

The Rajiv Gandhi University of Knowledge Technologies (IIIT) at Idupulapaya has decided to surrender its security officer Arjun Naik, a Circle Inspector cadre official, to the police department.

Taking note of the complaints by women security guards on alleged sexual harassment by Mr. Naik, the administrators of the premier institute launched a probe. As the enquiry reportedly confirmed the allegations to be true, the institute is learnt to have written to the Superintendent of Police K.K.N. Anburajan, requesting on Mr. Naik’s repatriation to the parent department.

However, the police department had not received an official request from the institute till reports last came in.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Andhra Pradesh
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 30, 2020 12:07:37 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/andhra-pradesh/rgukt-surrenders-security-officer-for-harassing-women/article30687193.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY