RGUKT surrenders security officer for ‘harassing’ women

The Rajiv Gandhi University of Knowledge Technologies (IIIT) at Idupulapaya has decided to surrender its security officer Arjun Naik, a Circle Inspector cadre official, to the police department.
Taking note of the complaints by women security guards on alleged sexual harassment by Mr. Naik, the administrators of the premier institute launched a probe. As the enquiry reportedly confirmed the allegations to be true, the institute is learnt to have written to the Superintendent of Police K.K.N. Anburajan, requesting on Mr. Naik’s repatriation to the parent department.
However, the police department had not received an official request from the institute till reports last came in.
