RGUKT releases list of students selected for admission on its website

The Rajiv Gandhi University of Knowledge Technologies (RGUKT) has placed on its website, www.rgukt.in, the list of students selected for the second phase of counselling for admission, against 446 vacancies in the general category and 14 vacancies in the special category (CAP, PH and Scouts).

In a statement on Wednesday, university Chancellor K.C. Reddy said call letters had been sent to the selected candidates, who could download them from the website through the link provided for the purpose.

The candidates should attend the counselling at 8 a.m. on October 31 on Nuzvid campus in Eluru district with relevant certificates, he said, adding that the counselling would be held only at the Nuzvid campus for candidates selected for all the four campuses.

He said the university had not yet received the priority merit order for NCC and Sports special categories. The selection list for these two special categories would be announced after the university received the merit order from the respective special category offices. Candidates seeking admission under these two special categories should visit the university website for updates, he said.