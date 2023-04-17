ADVERTISEMENT

RGUKT-Nuzvid students display projects on smart devices at IoT GrandExpo ‘23

April 17, 2023 10:17 pm | Updated 10:17 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

Budding engineers of Rajiv Gandhi University of Knowledge Technologies (RGUKT), Nuzvid IIIT, displayed many projects on smart appliances at the IoT GrandExpo ‘23, organised on the university campus at Nuzvid, in Eluru district.

“During the three-day technical event, students of Electronics and Communication Engineering (ECE), and other streams exhibited about 200 projects, which were very impressive,” said RGUKT Chancellor Prof. K.C. Reddy and Vice-Chancellor M. Vijay Kumar, who went round the expo.

Six projects, including the ‘Customized processor based on MIPS Architecture using FPGA’ , ‘Wireless communication between FPGAs’, ‘Bandgap Reference (ASIC)’, ‘Designing of 5G Microstrip patch Antenna’, ‘Hand Gesture Controlled IoT System’ and ‘Smart Gloves for deaf and dumb’, have won prizes in the event, said Director G.V.S. Srinivas Rao.

MOSCHIP Technologies, Hyderabad, vice-president D.V.R. Murthy, who was the chief guest, handed over prizes to the winners on Sunday.

