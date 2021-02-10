RGUKT invites applications to fill vacant seats

VIJAYAWADA

10 February 2021

The Rajiv Gandhi University of Knowledge Technologies (RGUKT) has decided to fill the seats that have remained vacant after the completion of the counselling.

In a statement released on Wednesday, University Chancellor K.C. Reddy said counselling for the six-year integrated course in Engineering in RGUKT, including for special category seats, had been completed. However, there were a few vacant seats available in all four campuses as some of the admitted students had not reported to their respective campuses and some had taken transfer certificates after reporting. There were also a few vacant seats due to change of campus by the admitted students during the special category counselling, he explained.

Mr. Reddy said all candidates, including those already admitted in the university who wished to attend counselling, need to register their names via the link provided on the university website www.rgukt.in between 11 a.m. on February 10 and 5 p.m. on February 15.

Detailed information regarding number of seats available on each campus along with the category particulars, important dates and venue for counselling will be placed on the website by 10 a.m. on February 10, he said.

Based on the number of registrations received and the available seats, the varsity will shortlist candidates according to their merit and category and will call them for admission counselling at 8 a.m. on February 20 (Saturday) on the RGUKT Nuzvid campus on Mylavaram Road in Nuzvid in Krishna district.