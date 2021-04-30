RGUKT IIIT staffer succumbs to COVID

NUZVID

An employee of Rajiv Gandhi University of Knowledge Technologies (RGUKT), Nuzvid IIIT, reportedly died of COVID-19.

The patient, aged around 40 years, was staying at the staff quarters on the university campus, and died at a COVID Hospital in Eluru on Thursday night.

The IIIT management sanitised the quarters and the campus on Friday. Instructions were issued to the staff not to go out of the campus. Students and employees suffering from fever, cold, body pains or any other COVID symptoms were admitted to the campus hospital, said Nuzvid IIIT Director G.V.R. Srinivas Rao.

Task Force Committee

Mr. Srinivas Rao said that a Task Force Committee with 10 members, including the Chief Medical Officer, Dean (students welfare) and some occupants of the staff quarters have been constituted to ensure that COVID preventive measures are strictly followed on the campus.

A few students from E1 to E3 (Engineering first and third year) and PUC-2 (Pre-University Course students) have been sent home, the Director said.