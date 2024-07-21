ADVERTISEMENT

RGUKT giving top priority to skill-oriented education to meet industry standards, says Chancellor

Published - July 21, 2024 07:05 pm IST - SRIKAKULAM

K.C. Reddy releases merit list of students for admission in the State

The Hindu Bureau

Rajiv Gandhi University of Knowledge Technologies(RGUKT) Chancellor K.C. Reddy on Sunday that the university would give top priority to skill-oriented education since the students should have required skills to meet the standards of the software and other companies.

In Etcherla of Srikakulam district, he released the merit list of students of all campuses such as Etcherla, R.K. Valley, Ongole and Nuzvid, enabling them to take admissions in the colleges. He said that 685 girls and 325 boys were selected for the Etcherla campus. Director of the university K.V.G.D. Balaji, Administrative Officer Muni Ramakrishna and others were present.

