RGUKT gets development facilities worth ₹190 crore

Rajiv Gandhi University of Knowledge Technologies (RGUKT), based in RK Valley Idupulapaya, got a booster dose in the form of development projects, which were inaugurated and launched by Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy on Wednesday.
Prominent among the facilities was a new academic complex built at an estimated outlay of ₹139.83 crore, meant to be used for taking technical education to the rural youth. Executed by NBCC (India) Limited in two phases, the first phase of the mammoth project will have seven buildings for ECE, CSE, MME, EEE, chemical, mechanical and civil engineering streams and four buildings to house a library, a student activity centre, canteen and laundry.
The second phase will include external services like roads, a 475 KLD sewerage treatment plant, an 11 kv substation, a 75 KW solar plant, water treatment plant, and a firefighting system, besides horticultural activities and landscaping.
Mr. Jagan also laid the foundation stone for a computer centre to be developed at a cost of ₹10 crore. The facility, executed by AP Police Housing Corporation in a plinth area of 22,150 sq ft, will have seating capacity for 616 persons. He also laid the foundation stone for the ₹40 crore Dr. YSR Auditorium which will accommodate 1,700 persons. A 3 MW solar plant inaugurated on the occasion was developed by NREDCAP under the net metering concept, which will save the university ₹1.51 crore a year in the form of reduced power bills.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath