RGUKT entrance test on November 28, says Minister

Education Minister Adimulapu Suresh on Thursday said that the Rajiv Gandhi University of Knowledge Technologies (RGUKT) will conduct a Common Entrance Test (CET) to establish merit for admission in its six-year integrated B.Tech programme for the year 2020-21.

At a press conference here, the Minister said this is necessitated as 10th class grades are not available for this year and therefore, the marks secured in the entrance examination will be considered the merit for admissions.

The exam will be held on November 28 and the result will be declared on December 5, he said.

Diploma programmes

The Minister said that the candidates taking RGUKT CET-2020 will also be eligible for admission into the 2/3 year diploma programme in Acharya N.G. Ranga Agricultural University (ANGRAU), Guntur, Sri Venkateswara Veterinary University, Tirupati (SVVU) and Dr. YSR Horticulture University (Dr. YSRHU), Venkataramannagudem.

Explaining about important dates for the CET, he said the notification was being issued on October 22 (Thursday), payment of fees through payment gateway and application submission should be done between October 28 and November 10 and the last date for online submission of application through www.rgukt.in is November 10.

He said the last date for online submission of application with a fine of ₹ 1,000 is November 15 and the students can download their hall tickets from November 22.

The exam would be held on November 28 and the initial key would be published on the same day. Objections on the initial key would be published on November 30 and final key would be published on December 1.

The final result would be declared on December 5, the Minister informed.

The Directorate of Government Examinations will conduct the Common Entrance Test in all the mandal across the state, provided at least 100 candidates register in a centre. If the number of candidates is less than 100, they would be allotted the next nearest centre to write the CET.

Ten exam centres are being established in Telangana at Hyderabad, Rangareddy, Warangal, Karimnagar, Nizamabad, Adilabad, Khammam, Mahbubnagar, Medak and Nalgonda.

To prepare for the exam, students should focus on the Andhra Pradesh State SSC (10th class) syllabus in mathematics, physical sciences and biological sciences.

The test will be conducted in offline mode for 100 marks with multiple choice questions and OMR-based answer sheet and the distribution of questions will be Mathematics (50 marks), Physical Science (25 marks) and Biological Sciences (25 marks)

The Minister said a model question paper would be made available in the university website www.rgukt.in