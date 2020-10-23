RGUKT entrance test on Nov. 28

Test necessitated as Class 10 grades are not available this year: Minister

Education Minister Adimulapu Suresh on Thursday said the Rajiv Gandhi University of Knowledge Technologies (RGUKT) will conduct a Common Entrance Test (CET) to establish merit for admission in its six-year integrated B.Tech programme for the year 2020-21.

At a press conference here, the Minister said this was necessitated as 10th class grades were not available for this year and, therefore, the marks secured in the entrance examination would be considered the merit for admissions.

The exam would be held on November 28 and the result would be declared on December 5, he said.

Diploma programmes

Mr. Suresh said the candidates taking RGUKT CET-2020 would also be eligible for admission into the 2/3 year diploma programme in Acharya N.G. Ranga Agricultural University (ANGRAU), Guntur; Sri Venkateswara Veterinary University, Tirupati (SVVU); and Dr. YSR Horticulture University (Dr. YSRHU), Venkataramannagudem.

Important dates

Explaining about important dates for the CET, Mr. Suresh said the notification was being issued on October 22, payment of fees through payment gateway and application submission should be done between October 28 and November 10 and the last date for online submission of application through www.rgukt.in was November 10. He said the last date for online submission of application with a fine of ₹1,000 was November 15 and the students could download their hall tickets from November 22.

The exam would be held on November 28 and the initial key would be published the same day. Objections on the initial key would be published on November 30 and final key would be published on December 1.

The final result would be declared on December 5, the Minister said.

Exam centres

The Directorate of Government Examinations would conduct the Common Entrance Test in all the mandal across the State, provided at least 100 candidates registered in a centre. If the number of candidates was less than 100, they would be allotted the next nearest centre to write the CET.

Ten exam centres were being established in Hyderabad, Rangareddy, Warangal, Karimnagar, Nizamabad, Adilabad, Khammam, Mahbubnagar, Medak and Nalgonda districts in Telangana. To prepare for the exam, students should focus on the A.P. SSC syllabus in mathematics, physical sciences and biological sciences.

The test would be conducted in offline mode for 100 marks with multiple choice questions and OMR-based answer sheet and the distribution of questions would be Mathematics (50 marks), Physical Science (25 marks) and Biological Sciences (25 marks)

A model question paper would be made available in the university website www.rgukt.in