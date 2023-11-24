HamberMenu
RGUKT Director asks faculty to take up research projects

November 24, 2023 08:03 am | Updated 08:04 am IST - SRIKAKULAM

K Srinivasa Rao

New director and head of Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Knowledge and Technologies (RGUKT-IIIT) in Etcherla, Srikakulam district, K.V.G.D. Balaji, said that all the faculty members were encouraged to take up research projects in their respective fields to update their knowledge and in turn disseminate their expertise to students of the institution.

He said that the 62 professors and nine lecturers of the institute would have to submit technical papers and exhibit their knowledge at national-level seminars and workshops being organised by reputed institutions.

While speaking to The Hindu, he said that apart from RGUKT authorities, University Grants Commission, Department of Science and Technology would also provide support to the faculty members in pursuing research on emerging technologies and other subjects.

“Significant changes are taking place in various subjects such as Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, Internet of Things, cybersecurity and others. Vast knowledge and practical experiences are needed for all faculty members to teach lessons confidently to 3,961 students who are pursuing a six-year comprehensive degree at Etcherla IIIT,” said Dr. Balaji who has been previously associated with various educational institutions including GITAM Deemed to be University of Visakhapatnam.

Dr. Balaji said that RGUKT had introduced students’ progress and counselling record system to assess their performance in each semester and observe their attendance and behaviour. “This record system works like a ready reckoner to know the entire academic performance of the students. It will enable faculty members to help the children who are lagging behind in studies. Parents will also be guided accordingly,” he added.

