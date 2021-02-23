RGUKT completes admission process

VIJAYAWADA

23 February 2021 23:24 IST

The Rajiv Gandhi University of Knowledge Technologies (RGUKT) has completed the admission counselling process for the academic year 2020-21.

In a statement on Tuesday, University Chancellor K.C. Reddy said the first phase of counselling was conducting from January 4 to 11 along with an additional 10% supernumerary seats (400 seats) under the Economically Weaker Sections (EWS) quota as per GO 39 of Higher Education Department on ‘Guidelines for Implementation of Reservation for EWS Admissions to Higher Education Institutions’.

Advertising

Advertising

Counselling for special category seats (CAP, NCC, PH and Sports) was held on February 7 while Phase-II counselling was conducted on February 20 for all vacant seats. A total of 4,400 seats (1000 plus 100 EWS for each campus) and seven NRI seats (five in Nuzvid campus and two in R.K. Valley campus) have been filled for the academic year 2020-21.

Of the candidates admitted, 1,823 (41.4 %) are from government schools, 2,584 (58.6) are from private schools and seven are NRIs.