RGUKT CET-2020 postponed to December 5 in view of Nivar impact

VIJAYAWADA

27 November 2020 16:39 IST

In view of the impact of severe cyclone in few districts of the State, the Rajiv Gandhi University of Knowledge Technologies (RGUKT) Common Entrance Test- 2020, scheduled to be held on November 28, has been postponed to December 5.

In a statement released on Friday, the exam convener D. Harinarayana said the test would be held between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m on December 5 in the designated centres.

Candidates should report to the allotted centres two hours before the commencement of the examination along with the hall ticket and any identity proof, he said.

