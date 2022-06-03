RGUKT campuses to reopen as per schedule on June 6

Varsity to hold online classes for students who cannot make it

The authorities of the Rajiv Gandhi University of Knowledge Technologies (RGUKT) have said that in view of the tight academic schedule and the fact that the State was behind the schedule in starting the new academic year, they would not be in a position to comply with the requests by students and parents for postponing the reopening of the university campuses.

In a statement on Friday, University Chancellor K.S. Reddy and Vice-Chancellor K. Hemachandra Reddy said classes would commence as per the given schedule, from June 6, for students in all the four campuses.

However, they said, in the event of individual students unable to report to the campus due to summer heat, the university would organise online classes for them only for one week from June 6 to 10. The students wouldl have to register their names with their respective campus Deans by June 5 and the online classes would be organised centrally and not campus-wise, they clarified.