Andhra Pradesh

RGUKT asks freshers to report by Jan. 31

The newly-admitted PUC-1 students in the Rajiv Gandhi Universirty of Knowledge Technologies (RGUKT) campuses have been asked to report to their respective campuses on or before before January 31.

In a statement on Sunday, RGUKT Chancellor K.C. Reddy said the special category (PH, CAP, NCC and Sports) provisional selection list is available on the university’s website www.rgukt.in. Students can send their grievances or queries to admissions@rgukt.in before January 29.

Counselling for the special category seats has been scheduled for February 7 (Sunday) at the RGUKT’s Nuzvid campus, on the Mylavaram Road in Krishna district.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 25, 2021 12:19:31 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/andhra-pradesh/rgukt-asks-freshers-to-report-by-jan-31/article33651894.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY