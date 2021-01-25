RGUKT asks freshers to report by Jan. 31

The newly-admitted PUC-1 students in the Rajiv Gandhi Universirty of Knowledge Technologies (RGUKT) campuses have been asked to report to their respective campuses on or before before January 31.

In a statement on Sunday, RGUKT Chancellor K.C. Reddy said the special category (PH, CAP, NCC and Sports) provisional selection list is available on the university’s website www.rgukt.in. Students can send their grievances or queries to admissions@rgukt.in before January 29.

Counselling for the special category seats has been scheduled for February 7 (Sunday) at the RGUKT’s Nuzvid campus, on the Mylavaram Road in Krishna district.