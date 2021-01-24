RGUKT admits 1,872 candidates in four campuses after counselling

The Rajiv Gandhi University of Knowledge Technologies (RGUKT), which conducted admission from January 4 to 11, has admitted 342 candidates belonging to OC, 1,059 candidates from BC, 14 SC candidates and 457 students under Economically Weaker Sections (EWS) category under general merit (1,872) as per their rank order.
In a statement on Saturday, the University Chancellor K.C. Reddy said though ST candidates were called for counselling up to 20,000 rank, nine seats remained vacant in the Srikakulam campus.
For Special Category candidates
Counselling for Special Category candidates (Physically Handicapped, NCC, Sports, CAP) would be scheduled as soon as the respective offices submit the merit.
The unfilled ST category seats would also be filled along with special category seats, he said.
Mark the date
The candidates are advised to report at their respective campuses along with relevant documents before January 18. The University authorities have advised parents to check the temperature and oxygen levels of their children before sending them.
Since students have selected campuses based on merit, rule of reservation and local and non-local ratio, transfers are neither feasible nor permitted, he clarified.
