RGUKT admission process will start from June 4, says Chancellor

June 02, 2023 09:32 pm | Updated 09:32 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Notification to be released on June 3, deprivation of 4% marks to be added for students of govt. schools,

The Rajiv Gandhi University of Knowledge Technologies (RGUKT)‘s admission notification for the academic year 2023-24 will be released on June 3.

At a press conference on June 2 (Friday), university Chancellor K.C. Reddy said candidates could apply for admission by filling online applications from June 4 to 26 through any of the A.P. online centres. Special category (PH/CAP/NCC/Sports/Bharat Scouts) certificate verification will be done from July 5 to 9 on the Nuzvid campus.

Prof. Reddy said tentatively the results would be declared on July 13 and certificate verification would be taken up in the third week of July, while classes would commence in the first week of August. A detailed notification, including the date of release of the selection list and the counselling dates would be placed on the university website www.rgukt.in, he added.

He said as per G.O. 43 released on August 19 in 2021, a deprivation score would be added to the students who studied in government schools and the deprivation shall be decided by the Governing Council of RGUKT every year before the admission notification.

During COVID-19 period, from 2020-21 to 2021-22, RGUKT conducted a common entrance test for admissions as Class 10 examinations could not be conducted. For the academic year 2022-23, admissions were done based on the Class 10 merit by adding a deprivation of 4%, as recommended by the Governing Council, he said, adding that in its 63rd Governing Council meeting held on May 25 this year, it was resolved to add a deprivation of 4% marks to the candidates who studied in government schools in Class 10.

The Chancellor said there were a total of 4,000 seats available in all the four campuses (1,000 per campus) and additional supernumerary seats of 400 (10%) (100 per campus) for Economically Weaker Sections candidates. Out of this, 85% seats were reserved for Andhra Pradesh candidates and 15% for open merit (for both Andhra Pradesh and Telangana).

Prof. Reddy advised the students to give their campus preferences carefully and said campus would be allotted based on the candidates’ preference, merit and category. “In no case, internal transfer of candidates between the campuses will be permitted after completion of the admission process,” he said, adding students should visit the university website for regular updates.

The Chancellor said Prof. S.S.S.V. Gopala Raju was appointed as Convener for conducting RGUKT admissions for the academic year 2023-24.