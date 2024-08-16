ADVERTISEMENT

RGIA authorities stop Devineni Avinash from flying to Dubai

Published - August 16, 2024 08:16 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The YSRCP leader is among those against whom a lookout notice has been issued by the A.P. police for their alleged involvement in vandalising the TDP office in Mangalagiri; false propaganda, says Avinash

The Hindu Bureau

YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) leader Devineni Avinash was reportedly stopped from flying to Dubai at the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) in Hyderabad on Thursday.

As per information, the Andhra Pradesh police had issued a lookout notice against a few leaders who were allegedly involved in ransacking the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) office in Mangalagiri during the YSRCP term.

When the airport authorities reportedly informed the State police that Mr. Avinash was leaving for Dubai, the latter asked them not to permit the YSRCP leader to travel abroad as some cases were pending against him.

‘No truth’

Meanwhile, Mr. Avinash, in a release, said there was no truth in the news that he was trying to go abroad.

“There is no need for me to run away from the country. A false propaganda is going on against me,” he said, adding, ”I am not afraid of false cases. I am not like TDP leaders to run away. I will stand by the party workers.”

Mr. Avinash further said he would abide by the court judgment.

