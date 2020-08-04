Revolutionary writer Vangapandu Prasada Rao passes away

VIZIANAGARAM:

04 August 2020 10:16 IST

Several writers of Srikakulam district including Nalli Dharmaa Rao expressed shock over the sudden death of Prasada Rao

Revolutionary writer and eminent singer Vangapandu Prasada Rao, 77 years old, died of ill health in his residence located at Pedabondapalli of Parvatipuram mandal, Vizianagaram district. Prasada Rao who has been associated with Jana Natya Mandali since 1972 enthralled audience with his thought provoking songs and speeches.

His famous song 'Emi pillado Eldamostava' brought laurels. He penned songs for nearly 30 movies including 'Ardharatri Swatatantram' and received many awards including 'Kala-Ratna' from AP government in the year 2017. Prasada Rao had been requesting the government to extend financial assistance to poets and writers since they were the victims of lockdown as well as Coronavirus threat. Parvatipuram former MP and writer DVG Sankara Rao recalled his association with him while hoping that his ideals would continue to inspire young generations.

Jattu Trust D.Pari Naidu said that Prasada Rao provided story for Amrita Bhoomi movie which was planned to highlight the importance of natural farming. Jattu member Vangala Dali Naidu urged the government to allocate decent land to his family since the previous two acres land allocated was barren and not useful for agriculture activity.

