Revolt against Jagan government began, says Naidu

March 28, 2024 09:20 pm | Updated 09:20 pm IST - BUKKARAYA SAMUDRAM (Anantapur Dist)

TDP chief N. Chandrababu Naidu, addressing the ‘Praja Galam’ public meeting here on Thursday, expressed confidence that the party’s prospects in the upcoming elections were bright and would lead to the end of YSRCP rule in the State.

Mr. Naidu said that the State would witness the downfall of the YSRCP after May 13 and that the Singanamala constituency reflected the mood of revolt among the people against Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy’s rule. He said the enormous turnout at the ‘Praja Galam’ is an indication of an electorate hurricane.

Viveka murder case

Mr. Naidu said that it was a shame on the part of Mr. Jagan to make umpteen lies about Vivekananda Reddy’s murder case. He said that Mr. Jagan’s stand on the case kept changing, and with different versions, TDP was blamed. He said that Mr. Jagan changed his stand on initiating a CBI inquiry into the case, first standing for it and later opposing it.

Mr. Naidu accused Mr. Jagan of suppressing the Dalit community despite gaining their support in the elections. He said that the establishment of Kia in Anantapur district is a testament to the TDP’s brand, while “the departure of the Jockey company reflects Jagan’s mark”.

The TDP chief asserted that farmers could cultivate all kinds of crops in the Anantapur region with the proper water supply. He called upon the youth to come forward and support him for their future.

He highlighted TDP’s commitment to women’s empowerment by including the ‘Maha Sakthi’ scheme in the manifesto. In contrast, he said Mr. Jagan is accusing his sisters of not being true heirs of his Y.S. Rajasekhar Reddy’s legacy.

Mr. Naidu underscored the importance of the upcoming elections in determining the future of the State and its youth. He charged the YSRCP government with corruption and called upon the public to remember the “great injustice that they have suffered in the past five years”. He asserted that the NDA would form the government in the State and Center. He also promised to take all possible measures to develop the State, including the Rayalaseema region, once he is back in power.

