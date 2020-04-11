Revoke suspension of Narsipatnam doctor: HRF

The Human Rights Forum (HRF) has urged the government to revoke the suspension of Sudhakar Rao, an anaesthetist at the Narsipatnam Area Hospital in the district, and withdraw the criminal case registered against him.

The government had suspended Dr. Sudhakar Rao from service on April 8 and lodged a criminal case against him for his outbursts against non-availability of N-95 respirators (masks) in the 150-bed hospital.

“The suspension and booking of a case against a senior government medical officer is an expression of intolerance. It is unfair,” said K. Sudha, HRF A.P. State general secretary, here on Saturday.

She pointed out that there was an acute shortage of N95 masks and other personal protection equipment (PPE) throughout the world, more so in Andhra Pradesh.

“Doctors, who are in the forefront of the fight against COVID-19, are facing grave consequences because of the shortage. With many in the country testing positive for coronavirus and quarantined, there is an element of truth in Dr. Sudhakar Rao’s apprehension and predicament,” she observed.

“It appears from the video clipping that Dr. Rao’s intemperate remarks are spontaneous and not premeditated. The government ought to have empathy for doctors such as Dr. Sudhakar Rao. Penalising him is completely uncalled for,” said M. Sarat, HRF Vizag president.