Revoke suspension of doctor at Narsipatnam: Naidu

TDP president N. Chandrababu Naidu has asked Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy to revoke the suspension of Sudhakar, a medical doctor who allegedly stated that there was short supply of personal protection equipment (PPE) to the health workers at the Narsipatnam area hospital.

Mr. Naidu, in a letter to the Chief Minister on Thursday, said that Dr. Sudhakar spoke about the lack of masks and gloves at the hospital.

“It is the minimum responsibility of the government to provide adequate equipment to the doctors and frontline warriors,” Mr. Naidu observed. The doctor did his duty by reminding the government of the need for providing PPEs at the hospital, he added.

‘Demoralising’

“This cannot be seen as an offence and does not require any disciplinary action. Instead, the government should take his advice positively and begin extending all support to the doctors. Instead of addressing the issue, the doctor has been suspended. His only crime is to seek N-95 masks,” he said.

Referring to the incident of four doctors contracting the disease in Anantapur, Mr. Naidu said, “When the doctors are risking their lives in the battle against COVID-19, the government is demoralising them. The government should immediately provide N-95 masks, gloves, full-sleeve gowns and eye-shield goggles to the doctors.”