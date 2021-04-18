Revoke new G.O. on Thotlakonda, heritage enthusiasts urge govt.

‘Govt. had notified only 120 acres as protected area’

On the eve of World Heritage Day, which is celebrated every year on April 18, the members of INTACH (Indian National Trust for Art and Cultural Heritage), heritage enthusiasts and environmentalists in the city feel that the State government should revoke GO Rt No. 21 that was passed on February 12, 2021 amending the GO 27 dated July 13, 1978, regarding the protected site of Thotlakonda in survey No. 314.

According to the new GO, the government had notified only 120 acres as protected area in the 2nd century BC Buddhist monastery site of Thotlakonda. Which the members of INTACH and heritage enthusiasts feel that is not as per the norms of heritage site protection and the government has bypassed the concept of buffer zone around any protected monument.

In the earlier GO of 1978, about 3,000 acres was notified as protected area.

This GO was annulled by the government, as it covered a vast area, including the adjoining Buddhist heritage site of Bavikonda. The authorities concerned have not considered the 300 metre buffer zone around the site and have forgotten to take studies into consideration that suggests that the excavation done earlier by the State Archaeology and Museums Department was only partial, and there are strong evidences of ancient history, probably prior to the Buddhist period buried in the site. If destroyed, will obliterate the ancient historical civilisation of Visakhapatnam, said INTACH Convenor (Vizag chapter) Mayank Deo.

INTACH has already filed its objection, requesting for considering at least 600 acres as protected area and decision on the protected area be taken after a complete survey by experts from the Archaeological Society of India.

World Heritage Day, initiated by UNESCO, is celebrated across the world to spread awareness about protection, conservation and preservation of heritage and culture.

The day is promoted by ICOMOS, International Council for Monuments and Sites, since 1982 and the theme for this year is “ Glorious Pasts, Diverse Future.”

‘Protect heritage buildings’

Apart from having a rich Buddhist heritage with about 40 sites spread across the districts of Visakhapatnam, Vizianagaram and Srikakulam, there are about 80 to 85 listed built heritage under GVMC limits, such as the Queen Mary School, Town Hall and St. Aloysius School. But VMRDA has not formed a committee, to explore, survey and list them. “We have asked the VMRDA to take up the task, so that the buildings can be officially declared as protected, but it is still pending,” said Ms. Mayank.

Jaisree Hatangadi, a heritage enthusiast and who conducts heritage walk around these structures to create awareness among people, said that if the built structures are not notified and protected then very soon each one of them would endure the same fate as that of ‘Panchwati’, the official residence of Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan when he was the vice-chancellor of AU, or that of Kurupam Market Gate and the clock tower, which have been demolished.

Queen Mary’s High School for Girls, is another structure that the INTACH members feel needs to focussed upon. The building was built in 1750 with funds from the Godey family. It served as the district collector’s office and also the armoury for some time in the 18th and 19th centuries.

Though the Visakhapatnam Port Trust (VPT) has given a fund of ₹10 lakh for its renovation, the work is yet to be taken up, for reasons known to the district administration.

“If the work is not taken up and the building left to its fate, then it will slowly crumble and one day it will be gone and we will have nothing left for the posterity,” said Edward Paul, history chronicler of the city.