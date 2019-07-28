‘Revoke mining licences issued in Kalyanalova dam catchment area’

Various representatives of political parties and peoples organisations have called for cancellation of mining licences in the Kalyanalova catchment area and save the Kalyanalova dam located in the Ravikamatam mandal of Visakhapatnam rural district.

They were protesting against issuing of mining licences illegally by various government departments, at the RDO’s office in Anakapalle on Saturday.

Speaking on the occasion, P.S. Ajay Kumar, national secretary, All India Agricultural and Rural Trade Union (AIARLA), alleged that post 2014, facts were subverted to issue mining licences. He said mining permits have been issued to the Kalyanalova reservoir without any legal permission from the Irrigation Department which is the legal custodian of the dam.

Narsithanam RDO, Anakapalli AD Mines and Visakha Division DFO misled the District Collector, he alleged.

He said protecting the Kalyanalova Reservoir is not the responsibility of adivasis alone but all the people. He demanded immediate cancellation of the mining leases.

A. Balakrishna from the CPI(M) said that there are contradictions between what the government officials are saying and the situation on ground. The district authorities are saying that inquiry being conducted on the complaints by farmers and adivasis and the mining has been stopped from July 5, where as on ground the mining is continuing unabated even today.

Y.N. Bhadram from the CPI demanded immediate stoppage of mining in the Kalyanalova dam catchment area and that it should be declared as no mining zone so that no mining licences can be issued in future.

Sudikonda Manikyalarao from the BSP said that Kalyanalova is not just a reservoir and it has a famous Siva shrine. He reminded that lakhs of devotees turn up for a holy bath in Kalyanalova, every year during the Mahasivaratri festival.

Chakradhar Buddha (Samalochana), Kona Laxman (AITUC), Kona Mohan (Rytu Coolie Sangham) and others participated.