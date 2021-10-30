Revoke G.O. on aided schools, TDP urges State government

VISAKHAPATNAM

‘It has left thousands of parents and students in the lurch’

Activists of the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) staged a protest over the State government’s move to take over aided schools near Gandhi Statue at the GVMC building here on Saturday. They held pictures of various aided schools in the Visakhapatnam district and demanded that the government withdraw its decision.

Speaking on the occasion, former MLA and TDP Parliamentary constituency president Palla Srinivasa Rao said that the State government should immediately withdraw G.O. no. 42. He said that there are about 107 aided schools in the district. The government’s decision to withdraw its support to the aided schools has left thousands of parents and students in the lurch, he said. This would severely burden parents and the future of the students is at stake. He said that the TDP would be on the side of parents who are against to the State government’s decision and would continue to fight for them.

TDP MLA (East Constituency) Velagapudi Ramakrishna Babu said that ever since coming to power, the YSRCP government is busy mortgaging prime lands in Visakhapatnam district for the ‘Navartnalu’ welfare schemes. He alleged that the government is conspiring to even mortgage the aided educational institutions after taking them over. He alleged that in the name of welfare activities, the YSRCP government is diverting funds and has made the State debt-ridden. He said that the YSRCP leaders from Visakhapatnam should raise their voice against the mortgaging of valuable lands in the city.

TDP leaders Pasarla Prasad, Md. Nazeer and others were present.