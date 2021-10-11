‘Revive flight services from Kadapa to other destinations’

Air connectivity brings investments, says Naidu

TDP national president N. Chandrababu Naidu on Sunday urged Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy to initiate measures to restore flight services from Kadapa to other destinations for ensuring better connectivity.

In a letter to the Chief Minister, Mr. Naidu pointed out that investors and the public were facing problems after the flight services between Kadapa and important destinations were cancelled. “The flights were introduced during the TDP rule in 2018 to ensure air connectivity to Kadapa. The people of Kadapa and Nellore districts had been availing of these services to Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Vijayawada and other places. The services have stopped for reasons best known to the government. Air connectivity plays a key role in the development of industrial and services sectors. The previous TDP regime made good use of the the Udan programme. Flights were introduced between tier-2 and tier-3 cities,” he said.

In the absence of flight services, one would have to reach Vijayawada from Kadapa via Tirupati, Chennai or Bengaluru, which consumes time and money, he said.