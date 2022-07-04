Revive Dulhan scheme, demand TDP minority leaders

Jagan promised to increase the aid before polls, they said

Jagan promised to increase the aid before polls, they said

Activists of the Telugu Desam Party minorities wing staged a demonstration in front of Prakasam Bhavan here on Monday in protest against the YSR Congress Party government's decision to scrap the Dulhan scheme.

Leading the protest, TDP Ongole Lok Sabha unit minority wing president Sk. Razool Mohammad said the previous TDP government had provided ₹50,000 each to poor Muslim youth for their marriage. It was unfortunate that Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, who had promised to enhance the financial assistance to ₹1 lakh in the run up to the 2019 Assembly elections, had now wound up the scheme citing paucity of funds, he said.

The scheme should be revived immediately to provide succour to the daughters of poor Muslim families, demanded TDP minorities State unit vice-president Kafil Basha and official spokespersons Sk. Sandhani Basha and Sk. Hajimunnissa, before submitting a memorandum to Prakasam district Collector A.S. Dinesh Kumar.