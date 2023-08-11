HamberMenu
Revival of 'zero interest' scheme helped SHGs come out of the red, says A.P. Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy

The TDP government headed by Chandrababu Naidu had scrapped the ‘Sunna Vaddi’ scheme in 2016, which led to the weakening of the self-help groups, alleges Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy

August 11, 2023 09:09 pm | Updated 09:10 pm IST - AMALAPURAM

T Appala Naidu
T. Appala Naidu
Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy interacting with the SHG members, at a public meeting at Amalapuram on Friday.

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy interacting with the SHG members, at a public meeting at Amalapuram on Friday.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy on August 11 (Friday) alleged that the TDP government headed by N. Chandrababu Naidu had scrapped the ‘Sunna Vaddi’ (zero interest) scheme in 2016, which led to the weakening of the self-help groups (SHGs).

Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy was speaking after releasing an amount of ₹1,353 crore towards reimbursement of interest paid to the banks by 9.48 lakh SHGs, at programme organised in Amalapuram in Konaseema district.

The SHGs could not clear about 18.36% of the loans they had availed of by mid-2019, and the collapse of the system began with the scrapping of the zero interest scheme by Mr. Naidu in October 2016, the Chief Minister alleged.

“We have revived the scheme, titled ‘YSR Sunna Vaddi’, and enrolled 25 lakh new SHG members since 2019,” he said.

English medium

Referring to the introduction of English as a medium of instruction in the government-run schools, the Chief Minister, while criticising Mr. Naidu, said, “The TDP chief is opposing it as he is not interested in offering English medium education for the poor. However, his children and grandchildren must pursue their studies in English medium only.”

Mr. Naidu had even plotted to create hurdles in the distribution of forest land to the tribal people, he alleged.

Signature scheme

“We have sanctioned 30 lakh houses under the Pedalandariki Illu programme. This is our signature scheme. Mr. Naidu had no such programmes during his tenure,” the Chief Minister said.

Ministers P. Viswaroop and Ch. Venu Gopala Krishna, Rajya Sabha Member P. Subhash Chandra Bose, and District Collector Himanshu Shukla were present.

