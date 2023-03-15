Revival of Congress in Rayalaseema a distant dream?

March 15, 2023 07:26 pm | Updated 07:26 pm IST - CHITTOOR

Nallari Kiran Kumar Reddy’s exit from the Congress party led to no political flutter in his home turf of the combined Chittoor district. However, the move by the last Chief Minister of united Andhra Pradesh has certainly impelled the party’s senior cadres to rethink sticking with the party.

Bifurcation impact

A sweeping observation among the Congress leaders in the Rayalaseema region is that the political eclipse of the party and the demoralizing of the cadres happened simultaneously immediately after the bifurcation of the State.

The turbulent political developments that took place later on, such as the TDP rule from 2014 to 2019 and the sweep of the YSR Congress Party in 2019, had a debilitating impact on the fortunes of the Congress party.

Kiran’s silence

During this period, the ‘once in a bloom’ visits of Kiran Kumar Reddy to his home turf (now the Piler Assembly constituency of the Annamayya district) kept the staunch followers of his family entertaining in a vague hope that he would once again become active in the party and that they could get back their political say.

In this context, senior Congress cadres felt that the party’s high command retaking Kiran into the party after his new party post-bifurcation—Jai Samaikhyandra Party— faced the dust in the election battle in 2014 was tactless.

Though he continued in the Congress in the later years, Kiran’s stoic silence had only embarrassed the Congress cadres and his followers.

In the last decade, the ruling YSR Congress Party, led by Minister Peddireddi Ramachandra Reddy, considered Kiran’s arch-rival, had turned the Chittoor and Annamayya districts into its strongholds. Interestingly, Kiran’s brother Kishore Kumar Reddy joining the Telugu Desam Party also posed a political dichotomy to their supporters in the region.

Leaders abandoning the ship

Now, a majority of the leaders in the Rayalaseema region, who owe their political success to the Congress party, are no longer sailing with it. The list includes Peddireddi Ramachandra Reddy, who joined the YSR Congress Party in 2012 and Galla Aruna Kumari who switched to Telugu Desam Party in 2014.

Former MP from Rajampeta, Sai Pratap, quit the Congress in 2016 and, after a three-year stint with the TDP, returned to the Congress fold in 2019 only to become a silent figure. Similarly, former Union Minister Panabaka Lakshmi, who left the Congress after the party’s debacle in 2014, had unsuccessfully contested as the TDP candidate from the Tirupati Lok Sabha constituency in 2019 and lost to the YSRCP.

‘Blind to ground-level politics’

Against this backdrop, an 80-year-old Congress sympathizer in Madanapalle observed that the biggest drawback of the party was that its high command remained blind to the ground-level politics and groomed those leaders who never bothered about the party and only about their vested interests. He observed that though Kiran Kumar Reddy worked as the speaker of the united A.P. Assembly and immediately became the Chief Minister, the way he had abandoned the party would sicken the party cadres, who remained dedicated since the Nehru time to the current Rahul Gandhi regime.

Efforts of senior leaders like former Union Ministers Chinta Mohan of Rayalaseema and Pallam Raju of coastal A.P. to revive the Congress party in the State remained a distant dream due to a lack of support from the Congress high command, cadres observed.

After the State bifurcation, the Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) leadership has lost its sheen, the cadres maintained.

No damage control

The leadership of Raghuveera Reddy and Sake Sailajanath remained insignificant as no efforts were made to damage control. The current Gidugu Rudraraju leadership is largely viewed as non-serious. Senior cadres in a caste-ridden political arena of Andhra Pradesh, with Kammas and Reddys sharing 8% of votes, the Dalits, minorities, and backward classes continue to face political exploitation in the party.

Party leaders, who mostly plead for anonymity, felt that the Congress high command should see through the reality in Andhra Pradesh and ruthlessly cut the elements of sycophancy and power mongering, and depute the leadership with political acumen and integrity if the party were to see any chances of revival.