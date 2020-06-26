Revisiting the days of Emergency

Forty five years ago, they sat at the feet of Lok Nayak Jayaprakash Narayan (JP) at a meeting he was addressing in Vijayawada. They did not have the slightest inkling that they would all become Members of Parliament.
Yalamanchili Sivaji and Yarlagadda Lakshmi Prasad became Rajya Sabha members and Kambhampati Hari Babu became a member of the Lok Sabha. The three attended the meeting addressed by Jayaprakash Narayan a few days before the Emergency was declared.
The Allahabad Court had already declared the election of the Congress leader and Prime Minister Indira Gandhi from the Rae Bareli Lok Sabha Constituency null and void.
In the audience or somewhere on the dais was another youth M. Venkaiah Naidu who is the Vice-President of India today.
‘Sampoorna Kranti’
Sharing the well preserved black and white photo that lasted 45 years, Mr. Sivaji said that the Vice-President in a telephonic conversation with him recalled the ‘Sampoorna Kranti’ (total revolution) call given by Jayaprakash Narayan and about the meeting he addressed in Vijayawada that they two had attended as students.
“We all sat at his (JP’s) feet and from there rose to become Members of Parliaments,” Mr. Sivaji said.
