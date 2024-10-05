Revision to Kakinada Coastal Zone Management Plan-2019 proposed

Kakinada District Collector Sagili Shan Mohan on Saturday announced that the State government has proposed to allow ecotourism activities, infrastructure and other facilities required for the fisherfolk within the Coastal Regulated Zone (CRZ) by revising the Coastal Zone Management Plan-2019 of the Kakinada district.

Mr. Shan Mohan chaired the public hearing held in the District Collectorate, seeking opinions from all the stakeholders to revise the Coastal Zone Management Plant-2019 of the Kakinada district.

Andhra Pradesh Coastal Zone Management Authority Executive Engineer, Vijayawada, Meera Subhan, National Centre for Sustainable Coastal Management (NCSCM-Chennai) Scientists Mr. Soundara Rajan and Manik Mahapatra and Andhra Pradesh Pollution Control Board explained the need of revision of the management plan.

The public could also share their suggestions on the proposed revision of the management plan before October 12 by visiting the website http://apczma.ap.gov.in/UI/CZMP.asp.