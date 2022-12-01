Revised VIP break darshan timing comes into force at Tirumala temple in Andhra Pradesh

December 01, 2022 07:46 pm | Updated 07:46 pm IST - TIRUMALA

The revised timing for the VIP break darshan came into force at the Lord Venkateswara temple at Tirumala on December 1 (Thursday).

The the VIP break darshan was allowed at 8 a.m. instead of between 5.30 a.m. and 6 a.m.

The decision was taken with an aim of ensuring that the common devotees who stay back in the Vaikuntam Queue Complex the previous night have an early darshan the following morning, said Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) Chairman Y.V. Subba Reddy.

Briefing the media, Mr. Reddy said that around 8,000 pilgrims had darshan between 6 a.m. and 7.30 a.m. on December 1 (Thursday).

The exercise is being done on an experimental basis and will be reviewed after a month, he said and sounded optimistic that about 15,000 pilgrims would be benefited with the changed timing on the days of heavy crowd.

Further, the revised timing is expected to ease pressure on the accommodation wing, as devotees can return to their native places after darshan the same day.