Revised time-table for Intermediate examinations in Andhra Pradesh

January 10, 2023 11:38 pm | Updated 11:38 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Board of Intermediate Education (BIE) on January 10 (Tuesday) issued a revised time-table for first and seond year Intermediate examinations, scheduled to be held in March this year.

The first year students will write exam in Part-II: 2nd Language Paper-I on March 15, Part-I: English Paper-I on March 17, Part-III: Mathematics Paper-I A, Botany Paper-I and Civics Paper-I on March 20 and Mathematics Paper-I B, Zoology Paper-I and History Paper-I on March 23.

Students will write exams in Physics Paper-I and Economics Paper-I on March 25, Chemistry Paper-I, Commerce Paper-I, Sociology Paper-I and Fine Arts, Music Paper-I on March 28, Public Administration Paper-I, Logic Paper-I, Bridge Course, Mathematics Paper-I (For Bi.P.C students) on March 31 and Modern Language Paper-I and Geography Paper-I on April 3.

The second year students will write exam in Part-II: 2nd Language Paper-II on March 16, Part-I: English Paper-II on March 18, Part-III: Mathematics Paper-II A, Botany Paper-II and Civics Paper-II on March 21 and Mathematics Paper-II B, Zoology Paper-II and History Paper-II on March 24.

The exams in Physics Paper-II and Economics Paper-II are scheduled to be held on March 27, Chemistry Paper-II, Commerce Paper-II, Sociology Paper-II and Fine Arts, Music Paper-II on March 29, Public Administration Paper-II, Logic Paper-II, Bridge Course and Mathematics Paper-II (For Bi.P.C students) on April 1 and Modern Language Paper-II and Geography Paper-II on April 4.

A statement issued by the Board Secretary said that the practical exams will be held from February 26 to March 7 (10 days) in two sessions—9 a.m. to 12 noon and 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. every day (including Sundays) for general courses. For vocational courses, practical exams will be held from February 20 to March 7 (16 days) in two sessions— 9 a.m. to 12 noon and 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. every day (including Sundays).

Exams in Ethics and Human Values will be held on February 15 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Environmental Education on February 17 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.. The theory examination schedule for general and vocational courses holds good.