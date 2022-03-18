Revised schedules for 10th Class, Inter exams released

Revised time table schedules were issued for the Secondary School Certificate (SSC- 10th Class) examinations and Intermediate Public Examinations 2022 on Friday.

According to a new time table released by the Director of Government Examinations, the 10 Class students will write their exam in First Language (Group-A) and First Language Paper-I (Composite Course) on April 27, Second Language on April 28, English on 29, Mathematics on May 2, Physical Science on May 4, Biological Science on May 5, Social Studies on May 6, First Language Paper-II (Composite Course) and OSSC Main Language Paper-I (Sanskrit, Arabic and Persian) on May 7 and OSSC Main Languge Paper-II (Sanskrit, Arabic and Persian) and SSC Vocational Course (Theory) on May 9.

Board of Intermediate Education Secretary M.V. Seshagiri Babu, meanwhile, released a revised schedule for the Intermediate examinations. Students of Intermediate first year will write their exams from May 6 to May 23, while the final year students will take the test from May 7 to May 24.