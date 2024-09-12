GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Revised schedule released for Degree admissions

Published - September 12, 2024 03:34 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau

Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) on Wednesday issued a revised schedule for third phase of online Degree admissions-2024-25.

In a statement, council secretary Y. Nazeer Ahammed said registration of students, which started on September 10, will continue till September 15. The helpline centres for verification of certificates opened on September 11 and will close on September 16. Students can exercise web options from September 11 to 18. Changes to the web options can be made on September 19; allotment of seats would be done on September 22 and students will have to report at their college between September 22 and September 25, said Prof. Ahammed.

