Revised schedule for transfer of teachers issued

The State government has issued amendment orders to a G.O. released earlier, revising the time schedule for completion of transfer of teachers.

According to the revised schedule for transfer of teachers and headmasters, verification of applications through online mode will be held on November 28 and 29.

Provisional seniority lists and entitlement points will be displayed on the department’s official website from November 30 to December 2. Submission of objections with proof, if any, to the District Education Officer will be allowed on December 3 and 4. The DEOs, with the approval of the Joint Collector (Development), will address the objections/replies posted on the website from December 5 to 7.

Display of final seniority list with performance and entitlement points will be available in the website from December 8 to 10. Submission of online web options by the headmaster / teacher will be allowed from December 11 to 15, and the list of final allotment of places will be displayed from December 16 to 21.

After a review of the final allocation on December 22 and 23, transfer orders will be made available for downloading from the website on December 24.

D.El.Ed time-table

The time-table for candidates writing the second year examinations of Diploma in Elementary Education (D.El.Ed) from December 23 to 31 has been released.

The candidates will write Paper-I (Education in Contemporary Indian Society) on December 23, Paper-II (Integrating Gender and Inclusive Perspectives in Education) on December 24, Paper-III (School Culture, Leadership and Teacher Development) on December 28, Paper-IV (Pedagogy of English at Primary Level (Classes 1 to 5) on December 29, Paper-V (Pedagogy of Environmental Studies at Primary Level (Classes 3 to 5) on December 30, and Paper-VI (Pedagogy of Elementary Level Subject - Classes 6 to 8 (Optional) Telugu / English / Maths / Science / Social Studies, on December 31.