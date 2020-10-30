Revised dates of Group-I Mains exams announced

In compliance with the directive of the High Court on Group-I Services, the Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) has posted on its official website https://psc.ap.gov.in the merit list of the candidates who have qualified for the Mains examination.

The Mains (descriptive type) examination of the Group-I Services, scheduled from November 11 to 13, are postponed and the following is the list of revised dates:

The candidates will write their paper in Telugu (qualifying nature) on December 14, paper in English (qualifying) on December 15, Paper-I on December 16, Paper-II on December 17, Paper-III on December 18, Paper-IV on December 19 and Paper-V on December 20.

The commission has also declared the list of the candidates provisionally selected for recruitment to the post of Assistant Statistical Officer in the AP Economics and Statistical Sub- Service. The provisional list is available on the commission’s website and also in the notice board of the commission office.

Fresh list

A fresh list of the candidates provisionally and additionally admitted for verification of certificates for the post of Assistant Inspector of Fisheries in the AP Fisheries Sub-Service, has been placed on the commission’s website.

The verification of original certificates will be held on November 11 from 10 a.m. in the commission office in Vijayawada.